Town of Shelburne to hold flag raising for anniversary of Shelburne Rotary Club

April 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A flag raising to honour the legacy and ongoing mission of the Shelburne Rotary will be held on April 22 at 10 a.m. at Jack Downing Park.

The flag raising will follow a proclamation from Mayor Wade Mills, highlighting the club’s significant contributions to the town, from helping fight food insecurity to running youth community events.

“The club has shown by its actions and good works for the past 88 years that it is a significant asset to the community,” the proclamation states. “Providing leadership and funding projects and organizations that have greatly benefited the greater community and its citizens, as well as people around the world.”

Established on April 22, 1938, the Shelburne Rotary Club has played a significant role in supporting both local initiatives and broader humanitarian efforts for 88 years.

The proclamation continues to cite the club’s ongoing commitment to community service.

Among its notable contributions are involvement in the Shelburne Community Kitchen, support for the Shelburne Food Bank – including the provision of a cargo van – and fundraising efforts for the Rotary Splash Pad.

In recent years, the club has also contributed to youth sports programs, seasonal initiatives such as Christmas hampers, and food security programs, including the Backpack Program.

According to a release issued by the organization, the club continues to operate with a membership dedicated to advancing its founding mission of community service.

“Today, we are a group of 15 men and women, building on what was started 88 years ago,” the statement read. “We acknowledge what that group started and are honoured to continue their legacy of community service.”

Current members describe themselves as a diverse group of like-minded people.

who are committed to making a positive impact in the community, while continuing to promote the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self.”

The upcoming ceremony and flag-raising will formally acknowledge the organization’s historical and ongoing contributions. Members of the public are invited to attend and encouraged to celebrate Shelburne Rotary’s legacy.

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