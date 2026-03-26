Town of Shelburne to recognize National Dental Hygienists Week in April

March 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Town of Shelburne has officially proclaimed April 4 to 10 as National Dental Hygienists Week, highlighting the critical role oral health plays in overall well-being and the professionals who support it.

Mayor Wade Mills issued the proclamation on behalf of council, pointing to widespread oral health concerns across Canada.

“Fifty-nine per cent of Canadian children and 96 per cent of adults have experienced cavities, and 21 per cent of Canadian adults have experienced periodontal (gum) issues,” Mills read from the proclamation. “Research shows a direct link between oral health and overall health and well-being, such as periodontal disease being linked to several serious illnesses, including lung disease, diabetes, and heart disease.”

These findings have increased the focus on preventative care and early intervention as key strategies to improve overall health outcomes.

In Canada, dental hygiene is one of the country’s largest regulated health professions, with more than 34,000 practitioners working in clinics, schools, and community settings.

These professionals provide care to patients of all ages, helping to prevent and manage oral health issues before they become more severe.

The proclamation underscores the importance of regular dental visits and proper daily hygiene practices, especially for children and seniors who may be more vulnerable to oral health complications.

National Dental Hygienists Week is led by the Canadian Dental Hygienists Association and is celebrated annually across the country.

The initiative aims to raise awareness of the importance of oral care while recognizing dental hygienists’ contributions to healthier communities. It is hoped that the designation will encourage residents to prioritize oral health and take advantage of preventative care services.

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