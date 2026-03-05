Town of Shelburne to screen the SpongeBob movie for March break

March 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Town of Shelburne is hosting a screening of The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants later this month.

The Town of Shelburne is inviting families to enjoy a free community movie screening at Grace Tipling Hall during March Break, offering a fun and accessible activity for residents and visitors of all ages.

The event, taking place on March 20, from 2 to 4 p.m., is part of the municipality’s ongoing efforts to provide family-friendly programming and create opportunities for community members to gather and connect.

The animated film follows the underwater character SpongeBob and his friends on a comedic adventure, delivering humour and excitement geared toward younger audiences while appealing to fans of the long-running franchise.

Organizers say the screening is intended to give families a free, entertaining way to spend time together during March Break while encouraging participation in local events and programming.

Municipal officials regularly offer seasonal events and activities designed to promote recreation, community engagement, and accessible entertainment.

The March Break screening reflects the Town of Shelburne’s continued focus on creating inclusive programming that supports families and provides residents with opportunities to enjoy shared experiences in a welcoming environment.

Grace Tipling Hall, located in downtown Shelburne, frequently hosts community gatherings, performances, and public events throughout the year.

The venue serves as a central hub for arts and cultural activities in the community, making it a fitting location for the family-focused screening.

Admission to the event is free, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure seating.

More information about the screening and other upcoming programs is available through the Town of Shelburne’s online events calendar, at calendar.shelburne.ca/default/Index.

Readers Comments (0)