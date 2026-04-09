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Traffic stop results in drug and firearm seizure, two people charged

April 9, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers laid drug and firearm related charges while conducting a traffic stop in Mono.

After receiving reports of a possible impaired driver, officers located a vehicle matching the reports description on Highway 10, at its intersection with Highway 89, just after 8 p.m. on April 1.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and say they saw the driver had access to open alcohol. 

A search of the vehicle followed, and as a result, officers seized cocaine, a ball bearing firearm, Canadian currency, and drug paraphernalia consistent with trafficking.

Tucker Cameron, 19, of Owen Sound, has been charged with:

• Adult Failure to comply with Probation Order

• Adult Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Cocaine

• Adult Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Adult Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

Alex Macauley, 25, of Shallow Lake, has been charged with:

• Adult Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Cocaine

• Adult Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges. 

None of the listed charges have been proven in court. 

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

Information can also be submitted online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. 



         

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