Trenton man arrested for attempted murder following stabbing of two people

February 19, 2026

A 31-year-old man from Trenton, Ont. has been arrested for attempted murder, among other violent charges, following an incident in Orangeville late last week.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a call for a disturbance at residence in Orangeville, where they found two people suffering from serious injuries.

The OPP’s preliminary investigation determined that both victims sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing. One victim was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life threatening injuries, while the other victim’s injuries were deemed minor in nature.

An officer with the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police sustained minor injuries while arresting the accused individual.

As a result of the OPP’s investigation, Nathan Arsenault, 31, from Trenton, has been charged with:

• Attempt to commit murder

• Assault with a weapon

• Assault a peace officer

The accused was transported to Dufferin Detachment and will be held pending a bail hearing. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The police say there is no threat to public safety.

