Two Mono residents charged with impaired driving on same day

March 12, 2026

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged two Mono residents with impaired operation-related offences following two separate incidents.

On Feb. 25, at approximately 4:46 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers were dispatched to the area of 150 First Street after receiving reports of a female slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot. Police attended the scene alongside other emergency services and located the driver.

After speaking with the individual, officers initiated an impaired driving investigation.

Marie Macdonald, 37, from Mono, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Use plate not authorized for vehicle

• Use plate not in accordance with regulations

• Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

• Possess unmarked cigarettes

On Feb. 25, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers were conducting general patrol in the area of County Road 124 when they located a vehicle in a ditch that had sustained significant damage. After speaking with the driver, officers initiated an impaired driving investigation.

Kristopher Erdei, 46, from Mono, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and both vehicles were impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

