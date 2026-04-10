UGDSB invites students to take part in Backyard Bird Count

April 30, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) is inviting students and educators to step outside and take part in the Backyard Bird Count, a hands-on learning experience that connects classrooms with the natural world.

Open to students from Kindergarten to Grade 12, the Backyard Bird Count encourages classes to observe, identify, and record the birds they see in their local environment. Whether in a schoolyard, nearby park, or even through a classroom window, students will have the opportunity to explore biodiversity right in their own communities.

The initiative supports meaningful, curriculum-connected learning across multiple subject areas. Registered classes will receive access to grade-specific resources through the UGDSB Sustainability Hub, including:

Curriculum connections for Math, Science, Social Studies and more

Learning tied to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with a focus on Climate Action and Life on Land

A digital species identification guide featuring birds, pollinators, leaves, and animal tracks

Hands-on bird identification materials to support outdoor learning

The Backyard Bird Count also encourages students to think like scientists by collecting and sharing real-world data. Student findings and classroom results will be showcased through the UGDSB Sustainability Hub, helping to build a shared understanding of local ecosystems across the board.

This is a great opportunity for students to get outside, connect with nature, and apply their learning in a real-world way. It’s simple, accessible, and a powerful way to build curiosity about the environment.

Classes have until May 1 to register, and the initiative will run until May 30, 2026.

Readers Comments (0)