Current & Past Articles » General News

United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin raises $2.4 million during 2026 campaign

February 26, 2026   ·   0 Comments

United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin celebrated the wrap-up of the 85th annual United Way Campaign on Feb. 24, joined by the workplaces, donors, volunteers and community partners that made it all possible.

“Today, we are celebrating your local love and we are honoured to share the many ways organizations and individuals came together, acting with kindness, hope and generosity, to create a community where everyone thrives,” said Glenna Banda, executive director of United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin.  “Whether it was your time, your donations, your voices or your talents, you have made an impact on our community that we couldn’t possibly have had without you.”

“Despite another difficult and uncertain year, $2.4 million was raised in 2025.  These funds will support a diverse list of community programs and services that help over 145,000 people in our local community meet their basic needs, access resources and build a brighter future,” said John Kelly, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness.

The campaign wrap-up event on Feb. 24 recognized a number of workplaces and volunteers for their contributions, including:

• Cornerstone Awards – Linamar Corporation, University of Guelph, the County of Wellington and The Co-operators 

• Bright Star Award – OMAFA

• Local Love Award – R U Serious

• Leading the Way Award – Magic 106.1 & Hammond Power Solutions

“Every year we are amazed by the creativity, leadership and dedication of our workplace supporters,” said Kelly, who also serves as the 2025 United Way Campaign chair. “It was incredible to see the excitement and energy throughout the community – whether that was a chilli cook-off, a burger battle or a football game – it’s great to see the community come together in support of better.”

The total announced today is short of where United Way had hoped to be this year, to ensure the current level of support to the community could be maintained or even increased to meet the growing demand for help.

“We are so grateful to all those who were able to give to the campaign this year, and we also understand why some weren’t able to,” said Banda.  “But the reality is that our non-profit sector is struggling to meet the demand for programs and we received many applications for funding this past fall that we, very unfortunately, will not be able to support.”

Community donations fuel United Way’s work — every single dollar that is invested in the community must also be fundraised in the community and that’s why every donation is so important.

“After 85 years, United Way is ready for better.  We are still here, working in partnership with those on the front lines of issues like poverty, homelessness, food insecurity and mental health, to ensure that the network of supports that our community has come to rely on continues to be there moving forward,” said Banda. 

“Thank you to everyone for another year of your support.  Together we can continue to make better possible – one act of local love at a time.”

Donations are welcome year-round from all community members and are accepted online at unitedwaygwd.com or by calling the United Way office 519-821-0571. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Ontario SPCA marks World Spay Day with more than 200 free surgeries

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is marked World Spay Day on Feb. 24 by providing 227 free spay and neuter surgeries across the province, ...

Shelburne Curling Club to celebrate 100th anniversary with open house

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART If you have ever driven by the Shelburne Curling Club and were curious about curling, you will have a chance to ...

Theatre Orangeville’s Common Ground: a fun blast from the past

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Theatre Orangeville’s production of Common Ground offers audiences a warm, character-driven story that balances heartbreak with classic ...

Theatre Orangeville set to present ‘Common Ground,’ an 80s romantic comedy

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Theatre Orangeville is going back in time with Common Ground, a romantic comedy premiering Feb. 6 that ...

Shelburne Muskies draw large crowd to Face-Off for Cancer fundraiser

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART The stands at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex were packed in support of the Shelburne Muskies in their game against the ...

Dufferin County Paramedic Service unveils new crest to better reflect mission

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Dufferin County Paramedic Service has changed its crest in an effort to better represent its expanding ...

NEW YEAR’S BABY

The very fi rst baby to be born in Orangeville in 2026 –Heink Fandrich – came into the world at 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, ...

Orangeville mayor picks up the mantle of county warden

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is Dufferin County’s new warden. County councillors elected Post to be the 149th ...

Shoes4Shelburne delivers warmth to those in need over the holidays

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The shoe collecting campaign collected hundreds of pairs of shoes for the community.  Every holiday season, community ...

Melancthon mayor ‘shocked’ by raid at local scrapyard

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Changes are being proposed following the discovery that a local scrapyard was in possession of illegal items ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support