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Volunteers make waves during National Volunteer Week 2026

April 23, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

From April 20 to 25, communities across the country will come together to celebrate National Volunteer Week, a time to recognize the remarkable individuals who dedicate their time, compassion, and energy to strengthening our Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) communities. This year, we proudly shine a spotlight on the volunteers of the HOPE (Helping Our Peers by Providing Empathy) Program across Canada, whose commitment continues to make a lasting impact on bereaved CAF members and military families across Canada.

Their dedication to supporting bereaved CAF members and military families by providing compassionate peer support within the Program makes a difference in the lives of peers navigating grief. At the heart of the Program are its volunteers, individuals who draw on their own lived experiences of loss to offer understanding, empathy, and encouragement to others walking a similar path.

Grief can often feel isolating. For many bereaved families, connecting with someone who truly understands their experience can be transformative. HOPE volunteers offer more than just support; they offer connection. Through listening without judgment, sharing personal insights, and simply being present, they remind peers that they are not alone.

We commend the volunteers for their commitment and willingness to give their time to provide peer support. Week after week, they answer calls, attend meetings, participate in training, and extend kindness in moments when it is needed most. Their willingness to turn personal loss into a source of strength for others embodies resilience and generosity in its truest form.

During National Volunteer Week, we honour these individuals who “make waves” of positive change. To every HOPE volunteer across Canada: thank you. Because of you, countless peers facing grief have found comfort, understanding, and hope.

This week, and every week, we celebrate you.

Visit the HOPE Program website, to read stories of resilience and learn more about the volunteers and their journey to healing. Volunteers continue to shape the HOPE Program through their efforts and dedication in making a difference.

If you or someone you know is experiencing grief and seeking support, please do not hesitate to contact the HOPE Program.



         

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