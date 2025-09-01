Where to celebrate in Shelburne

June 25, 2026 · 0 Comments
CDRC Canada Day Swim
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Location: CDRC – 200 Fiddle Park Ln
Sponsor: Tim Hortons
Canada Day Celebrations at Greenwood Park
Time: 6 to 10 p.m.
Location: 781 Greenwood Street,
Schedule:
6 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies
6:15 p.m. – Bubble Show
7:15 p.m. to 8:00 PM – Live Music: Gordon Lightfoot Tribute
8:05 to 8:50 p.m. – Magic Show
(Lofty the Magician)
8:55 p.m. – Gordon Lightfoot Tribute Continues
Dusk 10 p.m. – Fireworks Display (Funded by Government of Canada)
Ongoing Activities (6 to 9 p.m.):
Face Painting, Inflatables, Balloon Twisting, Glitter Tattoos, Community Booths, “Kick It at the Park” Soccer Zone (Funded by the Department of Canadian Heritage)
Food Trucks On Site:
Make it Sweet, Wood Smoke Shack
Blitzful Treats, Sunshine Sips Lemonade, Funnel Cake Dream
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