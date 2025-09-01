Where to celebrate in Shelburne

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Craig Baird, a nationally recognized Canadian history storyteller, will visit Shelburne on July 14 as part of ...

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne marked Pride Month with a Pride flag-raising ceremony at Jack Downing Park on ...

Written By Sam Odrowski A Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer has died after being struck by a vehicle during an attempted arrest in northern ...

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A new community-focused café and bakery is preparing to open inside Dufferin Oaks in Shelburne, aiming to ...

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Amaya James is marking a new milestone in her young writing career at age 13 with the ...

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Fridays in the Park is set to return to Jack Downing Park this summer, bringing a full ...

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local thrift store that quietly underpins one of Dufferin County’s busiest animal rescues is now facing ...

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Royal Canadian Legion is continuing a pattern of community support in Shelburne, this time with a ...

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Many Orangeville businesses play an important role in ensuring local sports teams, charities and community groups receive sponsorships and donations as ...

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A community pancake breakfast celebrating 175 years of the Township of Mulmur drew a strong turnout as ...