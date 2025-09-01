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Where to celebrate in Shelburne

June 25, 2026   ·   0 Comments

CDRC Canada Day Swim

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Location: CDRC – 200 Fiddle Park Ln

Sponsor: Tim Hortons

Canada Day Celebrations at Greenwood Park

Time: 6 to 10 p.m.

Location: 781 Greenwood Street, 

Schedule:

6 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies

6:15 p.m. – Bubble Show

7:15 p.m. to 8:00 PM – Live Music: Gordon Lightfoot Tribute

8:05 to 8:50 p.m. – Magic Show
(Lofty the Magician)

8:55 p.m. – Gordon Lightfoot Tribute Continues

Dusk 10 p.m. – Fireworks Display (Funded by Government of Canada)

Ongoing Activities (6 to 9 p.m.):

Face Painting, Inflatables, Balloon Twisting, Glitter Tattoos, Community Booths, “Kick It at the Park” Soccer Zone (Funded by the Department of Canadian Heritage)

Food Trucks On Site:

Make it Sweet, Wood Smoke Shack

Blitzful Treats, Sunshine Sips Lemonade, Funnel Cake Dream



         

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