Donate A Plate Raises $12,500 for local breakfast programs

January 27, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Michelle Janzen

Thanks to Shelburne Home Hardware, and generous donations from customers, contractors and staff, they have reached their goal – benefiting local breakfast club programs.

The Breakfast Club program is run at each of the local schools as a way for children to get their day off to a good start. Whether if there is no food at home, or your cupboards are full, this program welcomes all. It is a way for students to get together and spend quality time socializing with their peers.

Only costing $1.75 per day to feed each child, owner of Shelburne Home Hardware, Bill Gillam, once again put out the challenge from December 1 – 31, pledging to match community donations up to $5,000.

All five of the local schools – Centennial Hylands, Hyland Heights, Glenbrook and Primrose Elementary Schools, as well as Center Dufferin District High School – are all benefiting, with each of the schools holding a Breakfast Program every morning, currently attended by well over 300 children daily.

“It is absolutely amazing what Bill Gillam has done again for this program,” says Heather Verpaalen, Student Nutrition Program Manager for the Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington. “With the program only receiving 15 per cent of their funding its initiatives like these that make the program possible. With some participation numbers doubling in last couple of years, these funds are greatly needed and will be split between all of the participating schools.”

Readers Comments (0)