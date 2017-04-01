Wolves Novice rep done for the season

April 1, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Wolves Novice rep team ended their season on Friday night, March 24, at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex in the final game of the Novice B league championship against the Georgian Shores Lightning.

The Wolves played a stellar game, making a huge comeback after trailing 4-0 early in the second period.

The Wolves managed to score three in the second period to make it a one goal game.

Returning for the final frame both squads put out a solid effort to take the lead.

When Georgian Shores scored, the Wolves responded with a pair of goals that tied the game at five.

The Wolves took the lead on a slick play across the front of the net.

The Lightning were back in the lead when they notched two goals only 11 seconds apart.

Shelburne turned it up a notch working hard to keep the puck in the Georgian end and it paid off when they scored 38 seconds later to tie the game with just over three minutes left to play.

Neither team could score to break the tie and the squads returned for an exciting overtime period.

The Lightning took the game and the championship scoring at 3:36 into the overtime period.

“It was fun. We thought we could win it. We passed, we had people in front of the net. We did all the right things we were taught at the beginning of the season,” said Wolves defenceman Carter McComb of how his team played a solid game in their final night on the ice.

Wolves coach Chris Reed was proud of the way his team played all season.

“It was a pretty emotional game in terms of our big comeback. It was a tough loss for the boys but they worked hard,” Reed said of the final game. “The game was bouncing back and forth. We were down four goals ten minutes into the hockey game – to come back is really something. We had a great year. We finished in first place in the regular season with a 17-3 record – we can’t be too disappointed.”

Readers Comments (0)