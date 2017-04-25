Hometown Heroes to be honoured once again in Shelburne

April 25, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Michelle Janzen

Last year, drivers going through downtown Shelburne were able to make their commutes under the watchful eyes of twenty-six “hometown heroes” banners that proudly displayed local past and present war vets of Shelburne during the month of November.

Once again, the committee that consists of Lesa Peat, President of the Shelburne Legion, Linda Orvis, Second Vice Membership Chair of the Shelburne Legion, Ken Bennington, Mayor of Shelburne and Dan Sample, Town Councillor are now accepting applications for the Hometown Hero Banners.

Last year, this initiative allowed residents to purchase banners bearing the names and pictures of those who have served, or who are currently serving our country, with each individual banner honoring a specific veteran which included their picture, branch of service, and era of service on it.

Lesa Peat tells us, “This program is non-political and non-partisan. It is purely a living memorial to those who served our country.”

Last year’s banners were proudly displayed from the beginning of November until they were taken down around the end of November and are now proudly being displayed in the Warriors Hall at the Shelburne Legion to be put up again this year.

The committee is currently looking to increase the number from twenty-six banners and is well on its way with sixteen new applications already. They want to hear about your loved one’s military service for this great nation, whether it be past or current, male or female, living or deceased.

The Legion encourages you to talk to your families and consider sponsoring a banner in memory of your loved one.

In addition, if you wish, you can sponsor a service man/woman that may have no family to sponsor them.

If you would like to sponsor a banner, you are required to complete a referral form, which can be obtained at the Shelburne branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, and supply a photo along with $200 for the banner’s manufacture.

For more information, please contact the committee at hometownheroshelburne@gmail.com.

If you would like to share your own hero’s/heroes’ stories with us, please email the author at michelleljanzen@gmail.com.

Readers Comments (0)