357 quilt blocks for Ronald McDonald House

June 2, 2017 · 0 Comments

Photo and Story by Michelle Janzen

AJ Cavey, owner of Cobwebs and Caviar, sits amongst the 357 quilt blocks, and four complete quilt tops that have been made by local quilters and are being donated to the Canadian Quilters Association’s (CQA) Quilting Bee.

With a goal of making 1,000 quilts for kids at Ronald McDonald Houses across Canada, AJ Cavey tells us as of May 24, “there have already been 800 quilts made and with lots more to come, and it looks like they will exceed their goal.”

The blocks donated to Cobwebs & Caviar are being made into quilt tops in the near future before being sent onto the CQA to be finished off for those spending time at Ronald McDonald Houses.

“Quilters and, more specifically, our quilters are an amazing bunch!” says Cavey

In photo from left to right are back row: Angela Roberge, Deb Wilson, Marie Tuppling, Ann Bambrick and front row: AJ Cavey.

