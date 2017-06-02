Featured » General News » News

Students are Juno Beach-bound

June 2, 2017   ·   0 Comments

JUNO BOUND – Dufferin Digital History Project students took flight to Normandy, France on Tuesday with history teacher and DHP founder Neil Orford (front right) in the lead. This is the third time that the DHP students have been invited by the Juno Beach Centre (JBC), to act as “Canadian Youth Ambassadors” at the June 6 D-Day Commemoration Ceremonies, and the last time Mr. Orford will lead the inspirational excursions. CDDHS has “a long relationship with the JBC,” says Mr. Orford, “going there many times with the Battlefields Tours, most recently the Vimy 100th Ceremony Tour that visited the JBC on April 6. Twelve DHP students attending this year’s ceremonies will participate in a ceremony at Beny Sur Mer Canadian Military Cemetery on June 6 and the full commemoration at Juno Beach later on that same day. Two students will read the Act of Remembrance in French and English as well as laying flags from students across Canada on the graves of the 369 soldiers who died on D-Day 1944.” The group is proudly wearing jackets featuring the official Juno Beach Centre logo, which they have been given special permission to use. Photo contributed

         

