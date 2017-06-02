Smiles brighten Market opening

June 2, 2017 · 0 Comments
No sun, but lots of smiles for the opening day of the Shelburne Farmers’ Market on May 25 as cloudy skies brought rain and drizzle throughout the afternoon. Faithful patrons, not to be deterred by the weather, came to greet the return of their favourite vendors and pick up the freshest of local produce at the Market at First and Owen Sound Streets in Shelburne. Children’s activities and hot chocolate were served up by Troupe Adore and Trinity church inside the United Church providing a sanctuary from the rain. The Shelburne Farmers Market runs every Thursday from 3 pm – 7 pm. Photos by Marni Walsh
You must be logged in to post a comment.