Polar plunge adds a little more “chill” to Shelbrrr Fest

January 19, 2018

By Marni Walsh

“Shelbrrr Fest” will add a chilly Polar Plunge to the family friendly events of this year’s annual winter festival held at Fiddle Park. The Shelburne Police Service (SPS) is organizing the icy plunge to raise funds for the Special Olympics Torch Run.

This will be the fourth year for the popular event which saw over 1000 people attend in a single day in 2017. “This year, I hope to exceed that number and see over 1500 attend,” says Committee Chair Councillor Dan Sample. “We all got our fingers crossed for snow.”

After attending a successful event in West Gray in March 2017, Shelburne Constable Jeff McLean said it decided that SPS “could mirror the event to compliment our annual Torch Run and raise more money for the Special Olympics.” He says law enforcement agencies have raised approximately $1.3 million dollars through Polar Plunges over the past 5 years.

“Living in Ontario, the Polar Plunge offers a way that we can raise funds in the winter, and take plungers out of their comfort zone to raise money for a good cause,” says Constable McLean.

“Last year was a record year for SPS for the Torch Run, with almost $20,000 raised, and we look forward to having the two events raise more money for the Special Olympics,” he says.

Challenges have been sent out to Town Council, the elementary schools, Centre Dufferin District High School, SDFD, Dufferin Paramedics and SPS setting a goal of $10,000 for this first plunge. Within the first two weeks of actively fund-raising, Constable McLean says, “We have raised approximately $2000.”

SPS Chief Kent Moore says, “The Polar Plunge is going to be a fun and cold opportunity to support Special Olympics Ontario athletes by jumping into very cold water.” I am very proud of Constable McLean’s efforts and the amazing support we get from our community. We take great pride in being able to provide opportunities for athletes facing challenges. I am looking forward to February 19th when our officers and other community members will come together for this great cause. I encourage others to participate, donate or just spread the word. The link to the event page is www.polarplunge.ca/plunges/shelburne2018.

Mark your calendars for the 2018 Shelbrrr Fest: Monday February 19th (Family Day) from 11:00am – 4:00pm at Fiddle Park, 2nd Line Shelburne and watch for the complete events line-up soon in the Shelburne Free Press.

