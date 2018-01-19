‘Banner year’ for Headwaters Health Care Foundation

January 19, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Mike Pickford

It has been a big 12 months for Headwaters Health Care Centre. With the unveiling of its new $14 million ambulatory care unit in the fall and a multi-million-dollar renovation project to open up a third operating room currently under way, there is a lot to be excited about at the local hospital.

For years, much of the facility upgrades and major equipment purchases at the hospital have been made possible thanks to the work of the Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF). Since the building’s opening 20 years ago, the Foundation has brought in millions of dollars to help the hospital deliver on its mantra to bring quality care close to home.

Speaking to the Free Press this week, HHCF Annual Giving Manager Nicole Hand noted 2017 had been a “banner year” for the organization. While final numbers are still being calculated, Ms. Hand gave every indication it had been a record-breaking year for the foundation.

“2017 has been one heck of a year on so many fronts. Our new ambulatory care centre has been a wonderful addition to the hospital. It’s the first major upgrade since this facility was constructed in 1997 and allows us to increase our capacity for service, which is very exciting,” Ms. Hand said. “Then, from a fundraising standpoint, we’ve been absolutely blown away. Our community never ceases to amaze us as far as their generosity goes.”

The foundation granted more than $2 million to the hospital in 2016 and hopes to announce it has done at least as much in 2017. The final total for the year will be boosted by more than $511,000 raked in through the foundation’s five signature events – its Radiothon, Annual Hospital Gala, Take a Hike for Headwaters, Headwaters Golf Classic and Tour de Headwaters. Fitting in alongside other fundraisers such as the Headwaters House Tour, and Angel Campaign, which has so far brought in $134,000, Ms. Hand stated you can very quickly see how and where the community makes a difference at the facility.

With 2018 now upon us, the Foundation has released its schedule for the year highlighting its signature events. First up is the 2nd annual Radiothon, taking place on April 4. With it being run in conjunction with local radio station 101.5 myFM, Ms. Hand is hoping to raise $15,000 through this year’s event.

Headwaters Goes Hollywood the very next month as the foundation presents its 21st annual Hospital Gala on May 5. After celebrating an unprecedented windfall of $308,000 from its ‘Shake, Rattle and Roll’ gala last time out, the foundation is looking forward to what it hopes will be another milestone in 2018.

“We’re very excited about this year’s event. We’ll be getting a preliminary list from the hospital in February stating what equipment they need this year. I’m confident we’ll have another successful gala to help get our hospital the equipment it needs,” Ms. Hand said.

On June 2 the second-annual Take a Hike for Headwaters will return to Lyric Pond in Mulmur. Having raised $22,000 through its inaugural event, Ms. Hand is hoping for another successful year in 2018.

The incredibly popular Headwaters Golf Classic is back for a third consecutive year. Taking place at Devil’s Pulpit Golf Course in Caledon on July 10, the day-long event will bring 144 golfers together to help raise funds for the hospital. Last year’s offering brought in a net total of $124,000.

The fifth and final signature event put on and solely run by the foundation will be the 4th annual Tour de Headwaters. Taking place in Inglewood on Sept. 15, the event will see more than 200 riders come together for a great cause.

“We’re very excited about our 2018 schedule,” Ms. Hand said. “Our goal this year is to ensure we grant at least $2 million to the hospital. We’re confident it’s going to be another big year for Headwaters Health Care Centre.

For more information on the foundation, or to enquire about getting involved in any fundraising idea or opportunity with the organization, contact Nicole Hand at 519-941-2702 ext. 2309, or via email at nhand@headwatershealth.ca.

Readers Comments (0)