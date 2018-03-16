Shelburne Wolves Peewee rep team end OMHA playoff run with loss to Frontenac

March 16, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Wolves ended their OMHA playoff series with a loss to the Frontenac Flyers at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, March 10.

The Flyers were trailing 2-1 in the series when they hit the ice in Saturday’s game.

The series got underway on the Flyers home ice in Godfrey, north of Kingston, on Friday, March 3, and ended with a 5-2 loss for the Wolves. The Wolves were down two after taking a 4-2 loss in game two the following night.

Returning to Shelburne for game three, the Wolves were back in it with a 4-3 win in front of a home town crowd.

Game four of the series had the Flyers one win away from advancing and the Wolves battling to tie the series and force a showdown for the final win.

The Flyers scored the only first period goal to take an early lead in Saturday’s game.

The Wolves tied it up in the second with a shot to the point to make it 1-1.

With 1:25 left on the clock the Wolves went ahead 2-1.

The game was tied at two in the third frame when the Flyers hit the back of the Wolves net with 4:27 remaining.

The Flyers managed a late goal to take a 3-2 win and end the series.

“We played pretty good – we just couldn’t pull it off,” said Wolves defenseman Jack Moylan after Saturday’s game. “We had a good show. We kept the puck deep and got the shots on net.”

Teammate, defenseman Cal Stinson, agreed that the team played a good game.

“I think we played good defence, the whole team played hard. We just couldn’t pull through in the end. We had a good season and a good semi-final,” Cal said.

The team is still active in the League playoffs so their games will continue.

“I thought the boys showed up today. They really brought it the last two games,” said Wolves coach Tyson Montgomery. “They showed they had a lot of heart. We pushed a really good hockey team in the third period. It’s not the result we would like but I’m really proud of what the boys accomplished this year. We accomplished a lot this season. We lost our first two hockey games and that ended up being our only two losses this year. These boys really stepped up from start to finish. I’m really proud to coach these young lads. They all seemed to gain more skill and knowledge in hockey – it’s good to see.”

The Wolves will now continue on with League competition and will be in the finals against Collingwood.

Readers Comments (0)