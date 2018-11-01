ISIS repatriation

November 1, 2018

SHORT EDITORIAL

Early last week, the House of Commons passed an opposition motion giving the Trudeau Liberals six weeks to come up with a strategy to bring justice to the ISIS fighters who left Canada to join a murderous jihadist death cult.

We will soon find out if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau truly believes a “Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian.”

His virtue signalling portends him donning kid gloves.

This would be wrong at every level.

Last count, some 16 Canadians are currently being held in custody in Syria after being captured by Kurdish-led forces, with seven of the detainees being children.

Our heart is supposed to bleed for them, of course, especially for the children born to these cutthroats.

Sorry if the tears don’t flow.

There is a new group putting pressure on the Liberal government in Ottawa, one organized by the families to these captured jihadists.

A group representing the families of suspected ISIS jihadists, including other extremists and hangers-on, wants Ottawa to “bring them home” as if there has been no harm and therefore no foul.

The organization calls itself Families Against Violent Extremism (FAVE), which is a little too cute for words considering it is their progeny who opted to take up “violence” for the sake of Islamic “extremism”–all which doesn’t say a great deal about their parenting and mentoring skills.

If those in Kurdish custody had been kidnapped and brainwashed, it might be a different story.

But they weren’t.

Each and every adult left Canada on their own. They volunteered to fight and kill under the ISIS terror flag.

Canada must do nothing to bring them home from Syria unless they are immediately arrested, charged with treason, and hauled off to face justice.

That would be our “strategy.”

They made a choice, and they must pay for it.

Their children may be pawns in all of this, but we have social-service agencies that deal with innocent children whose parents are unfit and unworthy.

Their kids would be better off without them.

