Shelburne man charged with impaired driving over weekend

March 7, 2019 · 0 Comments

On March 3, 2019, while on patrol, a Shelburne police officer noticed a vehicle driving with improper brake lights. At approximately 9:30pm the officer conducted a traffic stop on Jelly Street in Shelburne.

While speaking to the driver the officer became suspicious that the driver had consumed alcohol. The officer conducted a roadside test for alcohol which the driver failed. The driver was placed under arrest and taken to the Shelburne police station for further testing which he also failed.

As a result, 41 year old Russell Norton of Shelburne was charged with Operation while impaired- Blood alcohol concentration of equal to or over 80mg in 100ml of blood. Consequently, Mr. Norton has had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for 7 days.

A court date has been set for mid-March at the Ontario Court in Orangeville where Mr. Norton will be able to answer to the allegations.

March is Fraud Prevention Month

March is Fraud Prevention Month and police are offering the following tips to help reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim of these crimes.

– Don’t be fooled by the promise of a valuable prize in return for a low-cost purchase.

– Be extra cautious about calls, emails or mailings offering international bonds or lottery tickets, a portion of a foreign dignitary’s bank account, free vacations, credit repair or schemes with unlimited income potential.

– Don’t be afraid to hang up the phone, delete the email or close your Internet connection.

– Don’t purchase a product or service without carefully checking out the product, service and company.

– Don’t be afraid to request further documentation from the seller so you can verify the validity of the offer, product or company. Never buy “sight unseen”

– Don’t disclose personal information about your finances, bank accounts, credit cards, social insurance and driver’s license numbers to any business that can’t prove it is legitimate.

– Shred unwanted personal information such as bank statements, credit card bills, unwanted receipts, cheques, pre-approved credit applications and old tax returns.

– Check your credit report every year and report problems immediately.

– If a scam artist contacts you, or if you’ve been defrauded, report it! Your reports are vital to the anti-fraud efforts of law enforcement agencies.

– Always remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

