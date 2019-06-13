Fiddle Park pavilion in Shelburne is getting a makeover

Written By JULIA LLOYD

Dedicated community members Greg and Heather Holmes were at Shelburne Council on Monday evening requesting permission to carry out upgrades to the pavilion in Fiddle Park – at no cost to the municipality.

In 2017 the Holmes’ created their Shelburne community legacy — a pavilion in Fiddle Park for the Town’s annual Pickin’ in the Park, a music event that the couple founded in 2013.

“The event was conceived as a weekend festival to use the underutilised Fiddle Park and to put on a festival at a low budget,” Heather said.

The event has entertained thousands of guests from all different corners of Ontario, and does so without an operating budget, she continued.

Greg Holmes told council that “Over the last six years the Pickin’ in the Park event has raised over $100,000, which was used to fund the standing pavilion.”

According to the Orangeville Citizen, in the park’s inaugural year the event raised $5,000.

The Holmes are proposing to Council their donation of $ 7,186 plus an extra $600 to fix the leaking roof, and adding eavestrough on the side of the pavilion. The contractor they want to work with is Cross Country Eavestrough. At this point, all the Holmes’ are waiting on is a ‘go ahead’ from Council to complete the work.

Mayor Wade Mills’ only concern was how Council would proceed to facilitate the donation.

“In terms of process the CAO is indicating that in order to facilitate this, the way to do it is, is the donation would have to be made to the Town, and then we would contract with the company because it is Town property.” Said Mills “As opposed to (citizens) individually contracting (out the work).”

The Holmes were happy with that agreement, however Heather made a small comment, pressuring Council to get that donation to Cross Country Eavestrough so they can get started as soon as possible, because she wants the renovations done for July’s Pickin’ in the Park.

Council moved to pass the motion forward and told the Holmes’ they hopefully will be able to get started in a day or two.

In 2018, Pickin’ in the Park saw a record high of people, welcoming over 229 campers and travellers from all over Ontario.

The event starts this summer on Thursday, July 25, running until July 27. Pickin’ in the Park is an all day event with great music, food and friends from all over. Admission is $10 per person daily and $25 per person for a whole weekend pass without camping. And with a trailer for camping it cost $80 including two weekends passes.

