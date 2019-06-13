Town of Shelburne officially recognizes June as Pride Month

Written By JULIA LLOYD

For the first time in history, June 2019 will be recognized as the Month of Pride in the Town of Shelburne.

Deputy Mayor Steve Anderson was the first to introduce the proclamation request and got overwhelming support from Council, including Mayor Wade Mills.

The mayor read aloud the deputy’s email of proclamation to request the recognition of Pride Month to all of those in attendance at Monday night’s meeting of Shelburne Council.

“I think as a Council as a whole, we value and always stick up for diversity, inclusion and making sure our residents feel welcomed, safe, and celebrated.” Mayor Mills stated.

The announcement comes at a good time with 2019 marking the 50th anniversary of decriminalizing homosexuality.

Cities such as Toronto, London, Peterborough and even Sudbury all recognize pride and try to show Ontario as welcoming. But that doesn’t start until small towns like Shelburne begin to take recognition into their own hands, which is exactly what Deputy Mayor Anderson has done.

Being proud of who you are, is something everyone should get the chance to experience, Shelburne’s deputy mayor said.

“The LGBTQ community is apart of the Shelburne community, in fact I just joined a forum and I am speaking with members on the forum right here in Shelburne and so I think it is important as a Town and as leaders we demonstrate the value in all members of our community,” Anderson stated.

Unfortunately — as of now, there’re no organized pride events for the month of June. However, Deputy Mayor Anderson has been in contact with members of Shelburne’s LGBTQ community, and has secured a pride flag, in hopes of having the flag raised and an official ceremony held.

Anderson said there are some events put on by people in the community, but mainly in the surrounding communities, such as Orangeville.

“I certainty encourage our residents, whether its Town organizes events or whatever is going on, we encourage our residents to engage, learn and inform themselves of what’s happening,” Anderson concluded.

Although not officially declared a pride event, the second annual Celebrate Your Awesome, to be held on Mill Street in Orangeville on June 22, certainly provides an avenue for local members of the LGBTQ to get together and celebrate their diversity.

