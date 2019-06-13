Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

Student: Zach Montgomery

Placement: Complete Automotive and Diesel

This week Zach Montgomery from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about his experience and how Complete Automotive and Diesel is contributing to our community’s future.

Complete Automotive and Diesel is Shelburne’s newest full-service Automotive Repair shop. Opened in September of 2018 and locally owned and operated by Greg Donaldson, who is a third-generation Automotive Repair shop owner. Complete Automotive and Diesel provides repair and maintenance to cars and light trucks such as brake service, mufflers, exhaust systems, engine tune-ups, tire rotation and changes, wheel balancing, steering suspension, shocks and struts, preventative maintenance inspections and lube oil and filter changes.

As an Automotive Service Technician, I do a variety of tasks such as tire changes, wheel balancing and rotations, oil changes and filter replacements, as well as transmission services. I am learning to complete brake inspections, engine tune-ups and check engine light diagnosis. I have learned to use the tire balancer, tire change machine, hoists, pneumatic air tools and various mechanics hand tools. My training has been all hands on as each day brings new customer cars and trucks for repair and service. Greg and Jay are friendly, approachable and working hard to teach me the skills I would need to become an Automotive Service Technician.

During my placement working at Complete Automotive and Diesel it has taught me about other careers such as Parts Delivery Person, Tow Truck Operator, Tool and Equipment Salesman and a Diesel Service Technician.

Complete Automotive and Diesel owner Greg Donaldson sponsors Skate Canada Shelburne’s yearly Carnival and is a proud trophy sponsor of their Most Improved Pre Can Power Trophy.

