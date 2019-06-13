Mark DuBois performing in Alliston this coming weekend

Written By MARNI WALSH

International Opera singer and Dufferin County resident, Mark DuBois has accepted the position of Musical Director for St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Alliston. This weekend, on June 15, the well known tenor will grace the church with his “Studio Singers” and his first concert there, entitled “It’s a Grand Night for Singing.”

Raised in the Anglican Church in Toronto, Mr. DuBois says St. Andrew’s is all very familiar – like coming home. Mark DuBois has sung with every major orchestra across the country and abroad during his busy Opera and concert career, performing for audiences that included queens, popes and presidents.

Mr. DuBois has also dedicated many years to sharing his musical gifts with area vocal students, starting annual concerts “to give young talent an opportunity to perform on a professional level,” He says this was something that was lacking when he first began the concerts back in 2003.

Mark DuBois’ first annual spring concert with the DuBois Studio Singers was in the little United Church in Hockley, but in the years that followed, he also took his young vocalists to perform with the Mississauga Symphony, and for a crowd of 3,000 people in St. James Cathedral in Toronto.

Mark DuBois, the DuBois Studio Singers, and special guests, will present an evening of stunning Broadway and Opera solos, duets and ensemble pieces featuring repertoire from shows such as Carousel, La Boheme, Les Miserables, Tales of Hoffmann, My Fair Lady, The Secret Garden, Phantom of the Opera and many more.

Renowned Toronto pianist, Danny McErlain will accompany the singers. “Danny is a wonderful accompanist, that I have worked with for 30 years,” says Mr. DuBois.

Mark DuBois considers all his students “stars” and says the more than a dozen performers will sing and even dance at the concert.

Mr. DuBois will share his beautiful tenor voice with his audience June 15th, giving his students, all young professionals on the rise, the opportunity to sing duets with him. The St. Andrew “Song Birds” will also be a guest performer.

Tickets for Mark DuBois and “A Grand Night for Singing” can be purchased on-line at Eventbrite or at the door of St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 125 Wellington Street West in Alliston, on the evening of the concert, Saturday, June 15th at 7pm. Cost is $20 for adults, $12 for students and children under 12 are free. Funds raised will go to help support the Christian Healing House at St. Andrew’s Church.

