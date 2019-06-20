PC Eat Together a great day for families and the community

June 20, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By MARNI WALSH

It was a perfect day for a family picnic with friends and neighbours on June 13, and that is just what John van Teunenbroek, his family, and his staff at Shelburne No Frills provided.

The second annual PC Eat Together event, hosted by No Frills, was great for families and the community and absolutely free to anyone who took the time to drop by.

No Frills provided excellent eats, including pin wheel wraps, boxes of baked sweets, bags of chips, plenty of cold drinks, salads and freshly barbequed burgers. The setting on the green space was decked out with lines of picnic tables decorated with colourful flower pots.

The Shelburne Police Service were on hand to barbeque and serve up piles of hot burgers straight off the grill. Shelburne Police Service volunteers included the familiar faces of Constable Carey Widbur, Sergeant Paul Neumann, and auxillary volunteer Jason Serre.

The event included booths, setup to provide information for families on a variety of topics including smart shopping and safe drug disposal. Frisbie and ball toss kept kids busy in the sunshine while they waited for burgers to cook, and a free photo booth was provided for additional fun. Shelburne Sparks and Streams Hub also joined in the event.

Owner John van Teunenbroek says the event’s message is simple and clear – “get together, eat together, and have fun.” The Loblaws Canada wide event brought 250 people out to No Frills in 2018, and John van Teunenbroek says he expected to see over 300 attend this year.

The No Frills owner says he hoped people would come out and take the opportunity to share a good time and a meal together. “There are a lot of new peoople in the community,” he says, “this is a chance to get to know each other.”

