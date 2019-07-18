Mansfield Sr. Cubs come out on top in Orangeville game

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Mansfield Senior Cubs had one of their best offensive games this season when they travelled to Orangeville to take on the Giants on Sunday (July 14) afternoon.

The game started off well with a single from T.J. Linger that brought in two first inning runs.

A walk put the first man on base in the second inning and that was followed up with a single from Jake Newton that resulted in an over throw at fist base that allowed another runner to cross the plate.

The start of the fourth saw the Mansfield drop two outs on a double play from second to first, but they rallied with a double that put two men on base.

Logan Wallace hit a nice one to bring in the forth Mansfield run in the game.

That was followed up with another fourth inning run when Brad Pendleton hit a single and a Cubs player crossed the plate.

The rest of the game saw the Cubs keep up the pressure with a lot of hits and some very good defensive posturing in the field.

The left the diamond with an 11 – 2 win.

After the weekend the New Lowell Knights maintain first place in the 14 team North Dufferin Baseball League senior division. They have a 17 – 4 – 1 record so far for the season.

The Clearview Orioles are in second place with a 16 – 4 – 1 record.

They are followed by the Ivy Leafs, the Bolton Brewers, and the Orangeville Giants.

The Cubs have two games left on the regular season schedule.

They will be on their home diamond in Mansfield on Sunday, July 21, when they will host the Ivy Rangers.

Their final game of the schedule is slated for July 28, when the travel to Alliston to take on the Athletics with an 8:00 p.m. game.

