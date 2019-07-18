Heritage Music Festival duo brings ‘superstars’ to Shelburne

July 18, 2019

Written By MARNI WALSH

On August 8 at 7 p.m. “Country Superstars Live In Concert” – Chris Ayries and Thomas Wade – will perform their tribute to many of Country’s most loved duos at the Heritage Music Festival (HMF) in Shelburne.

The audience will see performances of songs by George and Tammy, Johnny and June, Tim and Faith, and Kenny and Dolly. They will hear the music of other superstars including Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Martina McBride, Trisha Yearwood, Marty Robbins, Pattty Lovelace, and Ray price to name a few.

“Our Thursday night show will be just like having the real stars up close and personal,” says HMF Chair Bobbi Ferguson. “Who doesn’t love the music of famous country duos like Kenny and Dolly or Tim and Faith? Even if you are not a diehard Country music fan you will enjoy this evening of tribute to famous Country stars.”

According to their bios, singer-songwriter and recording artist Chris Ayries grew up in Ontario. She has sung for the troops in Bosnia and at festivals and concerts across the country. Thomas Wade grew up in smalltown Ontario as the oldest son in a musical family. From 1996 to 1999, Thomas Wade and Wayward ruled Country radio earning three Juno Nominations and seven CCMA awards. In 2004, Céline Dion recorded a song he wrote entitled “Come To Me.”

“Shelburne is very fortunate to be able to secure an incredible line up of talent for this year’s Heritage Music Festival,” says Bobbi Ferguson. “I hope that everyone will come out and enjoy it with us.”

She reminds residents “that all profits of the festival go to local charities and one dollar from each ticket sold will be going towards a Splash Pad for Shelburne.”

The Chair also says to be sure to check out the great food, cool beverages and special entertainment on hand throughout Fiddle Weekend, including the Eastern Star’s roast beef dinner at the Agricultural Building running from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on August 8 and breakfast at the Shelburne Legion on Saturday, August 10 from 9 a.m. to noon.

A lasagne dinner, sponsored by Besley Country Market will be served on Saturday night before the Fiddle Championship at the CDRC from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Fiddle Contest MC this year, Scott Woods will play a special concert with his band on Saturday at the contest. Also of note, Dufferin Public House is the official pub of the Heritage Music Festival.

The Heritage Music Festival, featuring the 69th Canadian Open Old Time Fiddle Championship, will take place August 7 to August 11 at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex sponsored by the Rotary Club of Shelburne. The event features a variety of entertainers, as well as Canada’s top fiddlers in competition for thousands of dollars in prizes.

Community events include: camping, Bands and Brews at Fiddle Park, a pork barbeque, Fiddle Parade, and a non-denominational church service. Tickets are available for individual events, or as a weekend pass online at eventbrite.ca or at Pazazz Fashion, 122 Owen Sound Street in Shelburne.

