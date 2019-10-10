Better Ballot Pledge

October 10, 2019 · 0 Comments

Mike Baker’s comprehensive article on the recent Dufferin-Caledon Federal debate at Orangeville District Secondary School entitled “Six D-C candidates take Better Ballot Pledge” should have read “Four of Six candidates followed Better Ballot Pledge”.

Liberal candidate Michele Fisher broke the pledge first attacking Scheer personally as a weak leader who would just “take any bread crumbs from Trump” which prompted a response from PC candidate Kyle Seeback that Trudeau’s blackface fiasco would leave him unable to “negotiate any treaty with credibility”. The disgust from the audience was audible.

The other candidates Green Party Stefan Wiesen, NDP Allison. Brown, PPC Chad Ransom and CHP Russ Emo should have been commended for following the Better Ballot Pledge.

Peter Yan

Amaranth resident

