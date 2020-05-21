Shelburne Fire Chief Brad Lemaich resigns, takes new role in Tillsonburg

May 21, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By PETER RICHARDSON

Shelburne Fire Chief Brad Lemaich, began his firefighting career in 2003 in his hometown, Tillsonburg, Ontario. On June 8, he will be returning to the town where it all began as it’s new fire chief.

Brad has been Shelburne and District Fire Department Chief, since 2015, when he came to Shelburne from his previous position as Fire Chief of the Municipality of Greenstone, some 280 Km north of Thunder Bay ON.

Brad had always thought that should an opportunity present itself to return home, he would consider it and noted that he was very happy to be in Shelburne and had never undertook searching for other opportunities beyond Tillsonburg.

He feels he has become a part of the Shelburne community and will be sorry to leave it, however Tillsonburg has always been home. His parents, both in their 80’s reside in, nearby, Aylmer and his two son’s will be attending Fanshawe College, in London, when classes resume.

With the current COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc across the world, being closer to his family is a concern for the chief. Also, although his health is now good, Tillsonburg has a full-time, paid deputy chief, which will allow for the responsibilities of the job, of fire chief, to be less demanding.

In his time with Shelburne District Fire Department, Brad felt that he had a good relationship with the municipalities it comprised. He said that they were always able to negotiate their concerns to everyone’s satisfaction.

Brad feels strongly about Shelburne and will continue to worry about the Town even though he will no longer be involved. As it turns out, Tillsonburg may well become the new dispatch centre for the Shelburne and District Fire Service, following the dissolusion of the Orangeville dispatch service, as they transition to OPP policing.

His last day in Shelburne, will be June 5, following which he will commence duties in Tillsonburg on June 8. Although Tillsonburg had wanted him to start at an earlier date, Brad refused, indicating that being Fire Chief was a position of trust and one he valued. He wanted to take a month to be able to leave Shelburne in capable hands and not feeling abandoned. He has offered his services to assist the Fire Board in finding a suitable replacement for his position.

When Brad starts in Tillsonburg, he will be in very familiar circumstances. Having served there for 10 years, he already knows all of his senior firefighters, the Mayor is an old friend and he is recognized in the community.

Tilsonburg Mayor Stephen Molnar expressed his pleasure in having Brad return saying that, “I’m pleased to welcome him home.”

Brad replaces acting Chief Gord Roesch, who filled in for retiring Chief Terry Saelens, a forty year veteran of firefighting.

Readers Comments (0)