Wightman launches new Shelburne office

July 27, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Telecom company, Wightman, has launched a new office in Shelburne as they prepare to begin providing internet services to residents in the area.

Based in Clifford, Ont., Wightman is constantly growing its network of services in the region with a trusted source of telephone, mobile, television, and high-speed fibre internet.

With a growing population and new subdivisions attracting more residents to the town, Shelburne will require the installation of the infrastructure needed to provide these services.

“This is our office for our Shelburne location – this will be our second office in Dufferin County,” explained Wightman vice-president Cameron Green. “We have four services – internet, TV, landline, and mobile services. For many years, Wightman has offered services in Shelburne and have been part of the community. We’ve listened to our customers, and it is time for us to invest and built a future proof communication infrastructure with our Fibre to the Home and Business that will serve the community for generations to come.”

Infrastructure is a time-consuming and expensive undertaking, but it is necessary when these types of services are needed.

“This our first phase, we’re just starting,” Mr. Green explained. “We’ve been laying fibre in the summer. As soon as we can start drilling, and digging, we will be laying fibre. We will have it all lined up in September. Our goal is to have the first customer activated by September of this year.”

Wightman is also currently working on a project in Orangeville to bring high-speed services to there as well.

“We have a lot of focus on Dufferin Country right now,” Mr. Green explained. “Wightman has been doing Fibre to the Home infrastructure projects since 2008. Shelburne is the 13th community in which Wightman has launched a wide-scale fibre optics project. Construction is now underway, with the majority of the project being completed in November 2023.”

The Wightman company has quite a story behind it, dating back to the early 1900s.

Robert Wightman, a farmer in Howick Township, wanted telephone service on his farm. When the provider, Bell, could not meet that request, Robert did the next best thing and started his own telephone company, beginning with stringing a single wire to another farm.

Eventually, he connected with 60 of his neighbours, and in 1911, he connected to the Bell long-distance line.

For over 80 years, Wightman’s sole business was providing telephone service.

When the digital age arrived, the team at Wightman realized that the future would be changing, and they kept up with the times.

The company continues to grow to meet the needs of local communities. To make the switch to fibre internet from Wightman, residents can sign up online, by phone at 519-415-4273, by texting us at 226-525-9128 or by coming into the local Shelburne Sales Office at 110 Centennial Road, Shelburne.

Readers Comments (0)