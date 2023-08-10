Current & Past Articles » Police news

Police seize Fentanyl, cocaine when executing search warrant in Shelburne

August 10, 2023

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a quantity of drugs and charged an individual after conducting a search warrant at a residence in the Town of Shelburne.

Members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), along with frontline uniform officers executed a search warrant at a home on Main Street in Shelburne on Aug. 4. The search warrant resulted in the arrest of one male who is facing multiple charges. In addition, the officers seized a quantity of various drugs.  

Justin DART, 32-year-old from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5000

• Failure to comply with release order (two counts)

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Traffick in Schedule I Substance – Opioid

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (two counts)

The following property was seized:

• Fentanyl – purple

• Fentanyl – pink

• Cocaine 

• Crack Cocaine 

• Hydromorphone pills

• Quantity of unknown pills

• Scales

• Baggies

• Drug paraphernalia 

• Cash – Canadian currency 

• Air soft gun

The accused individual was transported to the Dufferin OPP detachment where they were held pending a bail hearing.

These charges have not been proven in court.



         

