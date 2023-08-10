Police seize Fentanyl, cocaine when executing search warrant in Shelburne

August 10, 2023 · 0 Comments
Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a quantity of drugs and charged an individual after conducting a search warrant at a residence in the Town of Shelburne.
Members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), along with frontline uniform officers executed a search warrant at a home on Main Street in Shelburne on Aug. 4. The search warrant resulted in the arrest of one male who is facing multiple charges. In addition, the officers seized a quantity of various drugs.
Justin DART, 32-year-old from Shelburne has been charged with:
• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5000
• Failure to comply with release order (two counts)
• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
• Traffick in Schedule I Substance – Opioid
• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (two counts)
The following property was seized:
• Fentanyl – purple
• Fentanyl – pink
• Cocaine
• Crack Cocaine
• Hydromorphone pills
• Quantity of unknown pills
• Scales
• Baggies
• Drug paraphernalia
• Cash – Canadian currency
• Air soft gun
The accused individual was transported to the Dufferin OPP detachment where they were held pending a bail hearing.
These charges have not been proven in court.
