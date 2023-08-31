Current & Past Articles » General News

Campfire Poets to kick-off International Plowing Match with concert

August 31, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Orangeville-based cover band Campfire Poets will kick off the week-long festivities for the International Plowing Match (IPM) & Rural Expo with a concert. 

The concert will be held under the big tent in the RV Park at the IPM & Rural Expo on Saturday, Sept. 16. 

“We want our guests to be excited,” said Heather Holmes, IPM Entertainment Committee co-chair. “We want our guests to be entertained. And as local organizers we definitely wanted to share the fantastic lineup of local talent that we have right here in the Dufferin County and surrounding areas [and] we couldn’t think of a better way to get the week started than with the Campfire Poets.” 

The Campfire Poets deliver the classics from the last five decades across a variety of genres, including Jason Mraz, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Eagles, Great Big Sea, Bob Marley, and Johnny Cash. 

The Orangeville-based cover band has been together for over 20 years. It has come a long way from its start in small pubs to become a favourite performer in the summer festival scene throughout Orangeville and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). 

Local organizers said there are many reasons visitors come to the IPM, and a solid entertainment lineup is one of them. 

The special ticketed event is open to the public and is included in the RV Park registration for those guests arriving on Sept. 15 or Sept. 16. RV Park sites can be reserved online at www.letscamp.ca. 

Tickets for the Campfire Poets concert will not be available at the gate and are available by pre-order only through Eventbrite. 

Gates for the Campfire Poet’s Sept. 16 concert will open at 6:30, and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. A food truck will be onsite, and no outside food or drink will be allowed. Guests must bring their own chairs.



         

