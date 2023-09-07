Current & Past Articles » Headline News

Warriors claim Shelburne Cricket Club championship

September 7, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Warriors are the Shelburne Cricket Club 2023 champions after a win over the Shelburne Samurais in the championship game.

The final was held at KTH Park on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Before the match, an opening ceremony took place that included a parade of flags and the playing of the national anthem.

The Samurais won the coin toss and elected to bowl first in the final game.

Charging out of the gate, the Samurais took three crucial wickets in the opening five overs with only 24 runs on the scoreboard.

The Warriors found stability in the middle overs thanks to the efforts of Vikas Vig, with 21 runs, and Moe Bala, with 31 runs.

A fiery performance by Garry Gill (16 runs) and Ravi Gill (29 runs) made the difference and propelled the Warriors to a competitive total of 159 runs.

Harpreet’s brilliant bowling yielded three crucial wickets and was a standout moment in the first innings.

The Warriors kept up the pressure for the entire match.

The Samurais’ top order struggled, losing three wickets in the first four overs with only six runs on the board.

Brayden Burrowes (28 runs) and Abduel Rashid (17 runs) worked to stabilize the innings.

Harpreet’s 27-run contribution also kept the Samurais in contention.

The Warriors’ exceptional fielding and relentless pursuit of wickets cost the Samurais the game.

In the end, the Warriors secured a 48-run win.

Harpreet from the Samurais won the ‘Man of the Match’ title.

The Warriors have now won the SCC House League Trophy for the second consecutive year.



         

