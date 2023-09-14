OPP investigate break and enter

September 14, 2023

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a break and enter to a business in the Town of Orangeville.

On September 7, 2023, shortly before 2:30 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers responded to a business alarm in the area of Broadway in the Town of Orangeville. Upon arrival officers noted the front door was broken along with glass all over the floor.

Security footage revealed that a suspect had damaged the front door using a rock then entering the business. The suspect grabbed the cash register and fled on foot heading east on Broadway. The suspect was able to take an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect can be described as:

· White male

· Camouflage hooded style sweater

· Red face mask

· Dark pants

· Gloves

· Blue running shoes

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP.

