NDBL Senior championship series tied at two 

The North Dufferin Baseball League Senior Division championship series after both teams won a game over the weekend.

The best-of-seven championship series has the Bolton Brewers up against the New Lowell Knights. Bolton finished first in the regular season, with New Lowell close behind in second place.

In the playoffs, the Brewers won six of eight games played in the first and second rounds to advance to the final.

New Lowell won six of their seven first and second-round games.

It was a good weekend for baseball when the two teams met for game one of the final series. That game got underway in Bolton on Saturday, Sept. 9, with a 1:00 p.m. start.

Both teams battled hard and played good defensive games. In the end, the Knights left with a one-run advantage to win the game 4-3.

Game two of the series was in New Lowell on Sunday, Sept. 10, with a 1:00 p.m. afternoon start. This time, the Brewers had a big advantage on the diamond with a lot of good hitting.

Three Bolton players hit solo home runs to bring up the score. The Brewers’ home runs came from Brett Chater, Drew Volkey, and Stephen Warden.

The Brewers managed to shut down the Knights, allowing no runs for the game to leave the diamond with a 12-0 win to tie the series at one game each.

New Lowell is the defending League champion, having won the title in 2020. They were also the champion team in 2015, 2016, and 2019.

The Brewers last won the title in 2021 and are trying to get it back this season. They also won the League in 2017 and had a consecutive five-year championship run from 2009 to 2013.

Game three and four of the series will take place this week. Game three will be in Bolton at 1:00 p.m.

Game four of the series will be in New Lowell on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 1:00 p.m.



         

