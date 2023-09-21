Registration open for Auctioneer Challenge

Going, going, gone!

It’s the familiar call of the auctioneer signalling the end of bidding at a live auction, and it takes experience to develop that unique “auctioneer chant.”

If you have the gift of that rhythmic, captivating and often entertaining chant, you are invited to participate in the Ritchie Bros. Auctioneer Challenge at this year’s International Plowing Match and Rural Expo (IPM).

The IPM is a five-day celebration of agriculture and rural living, with auctions very much a part of rural history, so it is only fitting that this unique art form be showcased at this annual event.

It is the auctioneer’s very important job to generate excitement amongst a bidding crowd. While there are certainly some key similarities and components necessary in the auctioneering delivery, over time, most auctioneers develop their own unique style, rhythm and variable speed to the chant.

Competition judges will be looking for clearness of speech, rhythm, catching the bidders’ eyes, dress code, and correctly relaying information about the winning bid to the clerk. The winner will be invited to the Celebration of Excellence on Friday evening to help with the auction that night.

Registration ($50) includes two tickets for entry into the IPM and is now open. To register: https:// www.plowingmatch.org/ipm2023/get-involved/auctioneering-challenge/. Participants are asked to bring an item for the auction valued up to $25, and each auctioneer will be responsible for auctioning off three items.

The Ritchie Bros. Auctioneer Challenge takes place on Friday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m. in the Holmes Agro Agricultural Showcase Tent. Be sure to come out and cheer on your favourite auctioneer.

