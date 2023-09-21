Current & Past Articles » General News

Registration open for Auctioneer Challenge

September 21, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Going, going, gone! 

It’s the familiar call of the auctioneer signalling the end of bidding at a live auction, and it takes experience to develop that unique “auctioneer chant.”

If you have the gift of that rhythmic, captivating and often entertaining chant, you are invited to participate in the Ritchie Bros. Auctioneer Challenge at this year’s International Plowing Match and Rural Expo (IPM).

The IPM is a five-day celebration of agriculture and rural living, with auctions very much a part of rural history, so it is only fitting that this unique art form be showcased at this annual event.

It is the auctioneer’s very important job to generate excitement amongst a bidding crowd. While there are certainly some key similarities and components necessary in the auctioneering delivery, over time, most auctioneers develop their own unique style, rhythm and variable speed to the chant.

Competition judges will be looking for clearness of speech, rhythm, catching the bidders’ eyes, dress code, and correctly relaying information about the winning bid to the clerk. The winner will be invited to the Celebration of Excellence on Friday evening to help with the auction that night.

Registration ($50) includes two tickets for entry into the IPM and is now open. To register: https:// www.plowingmatch.org/ipm2023/get-involved/auctioneering-challenge/. Participants are asked to bring an item for the auction valued up to $25, and each auctioneer will be responsible for auctioning off three items.

The Ritchie Bros. Auctioneer Challenge takes place on Friday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m. in the Holmes Agro Agricultural Showcase Tent. Be sure to come out and cheer on your favourite auctioneer.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Annual Autism Speaks Canada Walk set for return this weekend

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The autism community in Dufferin County will be coming together once again to take part in the ...

Town of Shelburne recognizes National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents will have the chance to honour residential school survivors and missing Indigenous children during an ...

Free transit tickets now available for Shelburne Food Bank clients

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Clients of the Shelburne Food Bank now have access to transit tickets for free. During their meeting ...

‘Rooted in Nature’ exhibit to feature local artist at museum

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Mono-based photo artist Jo Thomson joins her passion for the outdoors and traditional photography techniques in a ...

International Plowing Match & Rural Expo gives preview of what’s to come

Written By Brian Lockhart It is going to be one great big party with lots of good competition and entertainment when the International Plowing Match ...

Dufferin Arts Council opens applications for Reed T. Cooper Bursary 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Artists in Dufferin County have the chance to receive a financial boost to help with the development ...

Warriors claim Shelburne Cricket Club championship

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Warriors are the Shelburne Cricket Club 2023 champions after a win over the Shelburne Samurais in the championship game. ...

Whiskey Jack is bringing Stompin’ Tom Connors to Orangeville Theatre

Written By Constance Scrafield Duncan Fremlin said this first-off about Stompin’ Tom Connors, “He was a very principled man, which cost him [potentially] millions of ...

FASD Awareness Month: Breaking sterotypes and enhancing support for invisible disability 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local advocates for Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Disorder (FASD) are marking the month of September by raising awareness ...

Inaugural Emma’s Way Walk, advocating for autism, held in Lions Park

Written By Sam Odrowski The Inaugural Emma’s Way Walk came to Orangeville on Saturday (Aug. 19), raising acceptance and awareness for the autistic community locally. ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support