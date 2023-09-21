Auto shop broken into in Mulmur, two vehicles stolen

Members from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a break and enter to an auto shop in the Township of Mulmur.

On September 18, 2023, shortly before 11:00 a.m., Dufferin OPP responded to the report of a break and enter at an auto shop on County Road 18 in Mulmur. The break and enter occurred sometime during the overnight hours.

The suspect(s) broke the front gate to gain access to the property at which time they gained entry to the building by damaging the front door. The suspects then retrieved keys to two vehicles and drove them off the lot. One vehicle was located a short distance away however it was demolished by fire.

The following vehicles were stolen from the property:

• 2014 black GMC Terrain licence plate CZBC897 – (located)

• 1996 black Chevrolet Impala licence plate CWNC015

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this break and enter or possible surveillance video is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

