New Lowell leads Bolton in NBDL Senior Championship

September 21, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

After four games into the North Dufferin Baseball League’s championship final series, the New Lowell Knights have taken a two-game lead in the best-of-seven match-up with the Bolton Brewers.

The Brewers and Knights finished one-two in the regular season and blew through the playoffs with a lot of success to set up the 2023 Senior championship series.

These two highly skilled teams are playing some great baseball as the season winds down.

Game one of the series got underway in Bolton on September 9, with New Lowell winning the opener 4-3.

It was a tied series when game two was played the following day in New Lowell. Bolton really had the bats moving and left the diamond with a 12-0 win to even it up.

The following Saturday, September 16, the Knights took the lead with a 4-1 win on Bolton’s home diamond.

Returning for game four in New Lowell, the Knights went ahead with a 4-3 win to lead the series 3-1 and put all the pressure on the Brewers when they play game five.

Game four highlights include a solo home run from Steve Bowman and a two-run home run from Todd Patton.

New Lowell could win the 2023 championship when the team returns to the diamond this weekend. The Brewers will be bringing their best effort to the game in a bid to get the win and keep the series going.

Game five of the series will take place in New Lowell on Saturday, September 23, with a 1:00 p.m. start.

If the series continues, game six will be in Bolton on Sunday, September 24, at 12:00 p.m.

Game seven, if necessary, will take place in Bolton on the same day, Sept. 24, with a 2:30 p.m. start.

