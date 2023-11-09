Current & Past Articles » Police news

OPP Canines ‘Paws’ sniffing out justice for a cause with calendar

November 9, 2023   ·   0 Comments

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was thrilled to ‘let the dogs out’ for the release of their 2024 Canine Unit Calendar to raise money for local charities.

This year’s OPP Canine Unit Calendar showcases twelve canines in action from around the province. Four-year-old Belgian Malinois Aaron was this year’s cover model and winner of the Obedience category at the 2023 Canadian Police Canine Association (CPCA) National Police Dog Competition. Embedded in the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Aaron is deployed with his handler to support high-risk incidents. Others stars include Hopper, a yellow Labrador Retriever who shows off his search skills in his photo for the month of April and Rico, a Malinois-Shephard mix, tracking through the snow in December.

More than 33 handlers and 50 canines serve the OPP in various capacities, including search and rescue; narcotics detection; firearms, explosives and ph! ysical evidence search and detection; as well as suspect apprehension. Canine Unit members also provide community engagement at local events and safety demonstrations.

All proceeds from the 2024 OPP Canine Unit Calendar go to the OPP Youth Foundation, which provides funds to disadvantaged youth throughout the province of Ontario and Friends of The OPP Museum, a volutneer-based organization that supports, promotes, and assits in the preservation of the history of the OPP. 

Last year’s calendar sales raised more than $32,800 for these worthy causes.

Each calendar costs $15 and can be purchased at the OPP Off Duty Shop (777 Memorial Avenue, Orillia) or online at oppshop.on.ca



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Sports program at CDDHS benefits from student participation at Plowing Match  

Written By Brian Lockhart The sports program at Centre Dufferin District High School will benefit from the help student volunteers provided at the International Plowing ...

Funding shortfall less than anticipated at men’s shelter

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin Men’s Shelter is making progress in finding sustainable funding to remain open after being declared ...

Securing Melancthon’s future: Info session about quarry pit

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter North Dufferin Agricultural and Community Taskforce (NDACT) and Strada Aggregate are hosting a public information session for ...

Shelburne’s Haunt in the Park attracts historic attendance

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Spooky guests and the creatures that go bump in the night have left the Shelburne community for ...

CDDHS senior girls going to playoffs after final regular season win

Written By Brian Lockhart The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior girl’s basketball team will be heading into the playoffs after a win in ...

Shelburne treasurer proposes five per cent tax increase

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has had their first look at a breakdown of the draft budget for 2024.  ...

Dufferin OPP welcomes promoted Sergeant Corrie Trewartha

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is pleased to announce the promotion of Staff Sergeant Corrie Trewartha from Sergeant to Staff Sergeant ...

Coats for Dufferin: Giving the gift of warmth to those in the community needing it the most

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With colder weather on the way, it’s once again the time of year to sort through the ...

Upper Grand District School Board exploring potential reshuffling of students from high capacity schools 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) is exploring the plausibility of moving students from high-capacity elementary ...

Dufferin OPP welcomes new detachment commander

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is pleased to formally announce that Inspector Michael Di Pasquale has been appointed as the Detachment ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support