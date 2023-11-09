OPP Canines ‘Paws’ sniffing out justice for a cause with calendar

November 9, 2023 · 0 Comments

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was thrilled to ‘let the dogs out’ for the release of their 2024 Canine Unit Calendar to raise money for local charities.

This year’s OPP Canine Unit Calendar showcases twelve canines in action from around the province. Four-year-old Belgian Malinois Aaron was this year’s cover model and winner of the Obedience category at the 2023 Canadian Police Canine Association (CPCA) National Police Dog Competition. Embedded in the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Aaron is deployed with his handler to support high-risk incidents. Others stars include Hopper, a yellow Labrador Retriever who shows off his search skills in his photo for the month of April and Rico, a Malinois-Shephard mix, tracking through the snow in December.

More than 33 handlers and 50 canines serve the OPP in various capacities, including search and rescue; narcotics detection; firearms, explosives and ph! ysical evidence search and detection; as well as suspect apprehension. Canine Unit members also provide community engagement at local events and safety demonstrations.

All proceeds from the 2024 OPP Canine Unit Calendar go to the OPP Youth Foundation, which provides funds to disadvantaged youth throughout the province of Ontario and Friends of The OPP Museum, a volutneer-based organization that supports, promotes, and assits in the preservation of the history of the OPP.

Last year’s calendar sales raised more than $32,800 for these worthy causes.

Each calendar costs $15 and can be purchased at the OPP Off Duty Shop (777 Memorial Avenue, Orillia) or online at oppshop.on.ca

Readers Comments (0)