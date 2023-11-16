Accused attempted murder suspect out on $100,000 bail

November 16, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A 51-year-old man charged with attempted murder following a “serious assault” incident in Shelburne last month, is now out of jail after his father pledged his $100,000 bail.

Paul McNevan has been held in a Milton jail since the incident occurred the early morning hours of Oct. 26.

Officers from the Dufferin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a 9-1-1 call at an address on Simon Street in Shelburne around 2:25 a.m. on Oct. 26. Officers discovered a person inside the residence suffering from serious injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

As a result of the investigation, police charged McNevan with attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, break and enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000, and possession of a schedule I substance – opioid.

A part of his bail condition, McNevan can not communicate with the alleged victim or be near the home where the incident occurred. He is also banned from having any weapons.

A publication ban imposed during Tuesday’s court appearance prevents any evidence presented during the bail hearing from being published.

McNevan will make his next appearance in court on Dec. 12.

Readers Comments (0)