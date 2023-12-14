Alliston Hornets lead division

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Alliston Hornets are still hanging on to the number one spot in the North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League, but barely.

The Division was briefly tied over the weekend when the Hornets and the Stayner Siskins both had 38 points.

Alliston pulled ahead by another two points with a win over the Midland Flyers on Sunday, dropping the Siskins back into second place.

Both Alliston and Stayner are slowly pulling away from the pack as the season goes on, and they now have an intense rivalry as both teams battle for first place.

The Siskins were in Alliston on Friday, Dec. 8, and delivered a 6-1 thrashing to the Hornets. Alliston fans were disappointed at the Hornets’ inability to score, and the team was getting frustrated on the ice as Stayner pulled ahead over the three periods.

The win gave the Siskins two more points, and they were tied for first, but only for a couple of days. The Hornets moved back into first with the win over Midland.

In third place, the Orillia Terriers have 33 points and a 16-8 record. The Terriers were briefly in first place earlier in the season.

The Schomberg Cougars also had first place early in the year but have dropped to the fourth spot. The Cougars have a 15-6-1 record and 31 points.

In the middle of the pack, the Huntsville Otters have 21 points, the Penetang Kings have 20, and the Caledon Golden Hawks are close behind with 19.

The Innisfil Spartans are in eighth place with four wins after 22 games.

They are followed by the Midland Flyers, who are having a dismal season, winning only two games after 22 times on the ice.

The Division is now at the halfway mark in the 42-game regular season schedule. There are many games left with the chance for the top six teams to really move through the standings.

It has been an exciting season for fans because of the competitive play that has been seen on the ice this season.

