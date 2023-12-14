Current & Past Articles » Sports

Alliston Hornets lead division

December 14, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Alliston Hornets are still hanging on to the number one spot in the North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League, but barely.

The Division was briefly tied over the weekend when the Hornets and the Stayner Siskins both had 38 points.

Alliston pulled ahead by another two points with a win over the Midland Flyers on Sunday, dropping the Siskins back into second place.

Both Alliston and Stayner are slowly pulling away from the pack as the season goes on, and they now have an intense rivalry as both teams battle for first place. 

The Siskins were in Alliston on Friday, Dec. 8, and delivered a 6-1 thrashing to the Hornets. Alliston fans were disappointed at the Hornets’ inability to score, and the team was getting frustrated on the ice as Stayner pulled ahead over the three periods.

The win gave the Siskins two more points, and they were tied for first, but only for a couple of days. The Hornets moved back into first with the win over Midland.

In third place, the Orillia Terriers have 33 points and a 16-8 record. The Terriers were briefly in first place earlier in the season.

The Schomberg Cougars also had first place early in the year but have dropped to the fourth spot. The Cougars have a 15-6-1 record and 31 points.

In the middle of the pack, the Huntsville Otters have 21 points, the Penetang Kings have 20, and the Caledon Golden Hawks are close behind with 19.

The Innisfil Spartans are in eighth place with four wins after 22 games.

They are followed by the Midland Flyers, who are having a dismal season, winning only two games after 22 times on the ice.

The Division is now at the halfway mark in the 42-game regular season schedule. There are many games left with the chance for the top six teams to really move through the standings.

It has been an exciting season for fans because of the competitive play that has been seen on the ice this season.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign raises over $9,900 for Streams

Written By Danielle Williams Tim Hortons ran its first-ever Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign nationwide from Nov. 13 to 19, raising $9.8 million for not-for-profit organizations ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre unveils new CT machine

Written By Brian Lockhart Headwaters Health Care Centre unveiled its new replacement computed tomography (CT) machine on Friday, Dec. 8. The machine replaced an older ...

Dufferin Community Foundation announces Arts and Culture, Environmental Fund Grants

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) has awarded its 2023 fall grants to five recipients.  The local community ...

New owners at Shelburne No Frills eager to join the community

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne No Frills grocery store is under new management, with new owners taking over, who say they’re looking forward to ...

Explore local artists work at the Shelburne Art Gallery’s Annual Holiday Art Show

Written By James Matthews Local Journalism Initiative Reporter If you think art makes a great Christmas gift, Shelburne Art Gallery will provide an opportunity to ...

Dining in Dufferin: Shine Baking Co. brings gluten-free artisanal creations to the region

Written By Gail Powell What started off as a last-minute switch of inventory for a Christmas market in Shelburne has grown into a successful artisanal ...

Lead changes again in Junior C loop, Alliston back in first place

Written By Brian Lockhart It has been a wild season for the Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League, with first place changing almost ...

Royals’ make strong effort but take loss to Norwell

Written By Brian Lockhart The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals boys’ hockey team played a solid game when they were on the ice against ...

Dufferin County eyes 4% tax levy increase

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County councillors are back at the table, crunching numbers as they begin deliberations over the 2024 ...

Shelburne’s downtown core again flooded after water main breaks

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents and commuters were asked to avoid travelling through the downtown core on Monday following multiple ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support