Royals seniors win second game of the season over Norwell District

December 22, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior basketball team is 2-0 after playing two opening games in the District 4 season.

In the first game of the season on Dec. 6, they hammered Emmanuel Christian High School from Fergus, 61-8.

The second game of the season had the Royals matched up against the skilled Norwell District Secondary School Reds on the court at CDDHS on Monday, Dec. 11.

Both teams put up a really good effort in what was the second game for both teams this year.

The Royals took an early lead in the game, with the score 34-22 at the half. They extended that lead to 20 points by the end of the third quarter with a 51-31 lead.

The Reds had some success in the fourth quarter and closed the gap in scoring but couldn’t catch the Royals.

CDDHS left the court with a 66-49 win.

“We played good, we got good looks, we had good passes, we got open shots and open layups,” summed up Royals point guard Hayden Stephenson after the game. “On defence, we were really good. We had the insides clogged; everything was good.”

The Royals had a lot of success hitting baskets and setting up some pretty wild plays during the game.

“I think it was a good game,” said Royals forward William Day. “We could have done more to protect the perimeter and keep our hands up more, but other than that, I think we really did well. On defence, we were keeping them up the middle.”

Four teams have been entered in District 4 competition this year, so there is only a six-game regular season schedule before the teams go into playoffs.

In addition to CDDHS and Norwell, there are teams from Westside Secondary School in Orangeville and Emmanuel Christian High School in Fergus.

The Royals played their final regular season schedule home game on Wednesday, Dec. 20, with results not available at press time.

They will finish the season with road games against Emmanuel Christian and Norwell District before heading into the playoffs.



         

