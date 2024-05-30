Current & Past Articles » Sports

Warriors and Samurais come on top in weekend cricket games

May 30, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The second week of T24 Shelburne Cricket Club action provided two exciting games over the weekend.

On Saturday, May 25, the Warriors took on the Gladiators on a wet and sticky pitch following overnight and early morning rain.

The Warriors won the toss and opted to bat first.

The Warriors managed to put up 101 runs.

Captain Samir Patel led from the front with a top score of 29 runs. Sonny Poulose contributed 19 runs to the total.

The Gladiators’ bowling attack was spearheaded by Parminder, who claimed three crucial wickets.

Nadeem and Abdul Razzaq provided solid support, taking two wickets each.

When it was the Gladiator’s turn to bat, they made light work of the chase, reaching the target in just over 16 overs with the loss of only two wickets.

Abhay Pratap and Abdul Razzaq were the stars with the bat, scoring 31 and 38 runs, respectively.

The man of the match was awarded to Warrior’s captain, Samir Patel, for his all-around performance.

On Sunday, May 26, the Knights were up against the Samurais.

The Knights won the toss and decided to field first.

The Samurais posted a competitive total of 133 runs, thanks to a stellar performance by their skipper, Harpreet Sandhu, who scored the season’s first half-century (53 runs).

The Knights were up against a tough challenge. Vice-captain Unike Patel scored 39 runs, while Paul Hippolyte added 17.

The match saw wickets falling at regular intervals, making it a run-a-ball game in the final overs.

In the finish, the Knights clinched the victory by one wicket.

Paul Hippolyte and Marlon Robinson were the leading wicket-takers for the Knights with three and two overs, respectively.

Harpreet Sandhu was named ‘man of the match’ for his outstanding knock, which set up a thrilling contest.

The Shelburne Cricket Club has introduced a new accolade this season – the Player of the Week Award.

In Week 1, Sony Poulose from the Shelburne Warriors was honoured for his all-around performance against the Shelburne Samurais.



         

