Towne Fitness Summer Garden Series combines exercise with fundraising

May 30, 2024

Written By Brian Lockhart

This is an event where you can get some exercise, help raise funds for a good cause, and enjoy some beautiful gardens all at the same time.

The Pilates Summer Garden Series will allow you to participate in a Pilates session in some of the most beautiful gardens in Dufferin County.

Hosted by Towne Fitness, personal trainer, Hannah Sine will lead participants through a Pilates session at five different locations over the course of the series.

Each session will take place in a different garden.

To make each event a surprise, participants will be notified a week before each session as to where the session will take place.

There are only 30 spots available for each session, so if you want to attend a particular session, make sure you sign up early.

“This is a fundraiser for the Headwaters Health Care Foundation,” Hannah explained. “Every year we donate to a local charity or help someone else. This year we decided to go a little bigger and support the Headwaters Health Care Foundation in a way that we could open the fundraiser to people outside of the gym – to who ever wants to contribute. I’ve always wanted to do something like this, but do it in different locations. We have five secret locations. Once you buy your ticket, you’re registered on the list. A week before each date you will get an email saying, ‘this is the location of your event, and what to expect.’”

Each location is a beautiful local private garden. The sessions will be a one-hour Pilates session followed by one hour of a social time and an opportunity to wander the gardens.

“All mats and equipment are provided by Towne Fitness, so you just have to arrive,” Hannah explained. “We ask everyone to arrive by 6 p.m. and I’ll introduce everyone to the landowner, as well as give a little history about each property because they are all different. A lot of people are excited to see the different gardens. We had to find gardens that are both beautiful, and will also allow us to put 30 mats out. You don’t have to have experience in Pilates. Each week I take you through a practice. Maybe one week we’ll do the ball, then the next week we might introduce some resistance bands, then the Pilates rings.”

Once you buy your ticket, you can attend one, or all of the events. You don’t have to be a member of the gym to participate.

A rain date has been set for each event just in case the weather doesn’t cooperate.

“I wanted to do a fundraiser that will make a difference,” Hannah said. “Sooner or later, we will all need the Headwaters Health Care Centre. We’ve had such a long winter, it’s nice to get outside and do something. All proceeds from the series will go to the Headwaters Health Care Foundation.”

Tickets for the event are $150 each, and this provides access to all five pilates sessions.

You can purchase tickets by contacting Hannah at Towne Fitness at 519-830-6177, or by e-mail at hannah@townefitness.ca.

