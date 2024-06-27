Man charged with impaired driving after calling police to report impaired driver

Written By Sam Odrowski

It was an unusual turn of events for the Dufferin OPP when responding to a call in Mono over the weekend.

Officers received a call for a suspected impaired driver along Highway 10 in Mono just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, June 22. They located the suspected vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver passed tests for impaired driving at the roadside.

However, the person who called to report the suspected impaired driver, David Nevett, 31, of Orangeville, ended up getting charged. He stopped to have a conversation with police following the traffic stop, and during the conversation, officers were led into an impaired operation investigation.

As a result of the investigation Nevett has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The following day, Sunday, June 23, just after 3:15 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers conducted a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) spot check at Owen Sound St. in Shelburne.

A vehicle drove directly through the RIDE spot check, not stopping for police. Officers found the driver at a nearby complex and conducted an impaired operation investigation.

As a result, Brianna-Lee Young, a 25-year-old female from Mount Forest has been charged with: operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

On the same day, just before 1:30 p.m., officers from the Dufferin OPP responded to a call for service in the area of Montgomery Blvd. in Orangeville. Officers located the suspect and were led into an impaired operation investigation.

As a result, Shawn Clapham, a 47-year-old male, from Kitchener has been charged with having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available and operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licences were suspended, and the vehicles were impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

