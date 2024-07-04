Current & Past Articles » Police news

OPP lay drug and weapon charges

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple charges as a result of a traffic stop in the Town of Orangeville.

On June 28, 2024, at approximately 12:06 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer while on general patrol was alerted of a possible suspended driver through the assistance of an Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) device. The officer conducted a traffic stop on Sherbourne Street and was led into a criminal investigation.

Craig ROBINSON, 31-year-old male, from Orangeville, has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance – Cocaine

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Possess unmarked cigarettes

• Driving while under suspension

• Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

• Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a future date in August 2024, to answer to the charges.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.



         

