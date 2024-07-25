Uncategorized

News from Shelburne Library

July 25, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Archivist on the Road at Shelburne Public Library to feature green screen – Laura Camilleri from the Museum of Dufferin will be at YOUR Library all day on Wednesday, July 31 with her green screen. We will have a chance to jump into history by placing ourselves in historic photos. You will even get to take a copy home.

 Seniors Connecting Seniors Tech Tutoring – Our volunteers are seniors themselves, and know the frustration that comes with technology. Learn some tips and tricks in a patient and understanding environment. We have appointments available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Call YOUR Library today to set up a 30-minute appointment. This program has been made possible through funding from the Government of Canada.

 Authors in the Hills of Mulmur – Hilarious, Heartwarming, Historical Stories in Unexpected Places – Save the date: Sunday, August 25th, 2024. We’ve got a new lineup for this event: Rod Carley, Nita Prose, and Natalie Jenner will be at “The Barn” in August with stories that are hilarious, heartwarming, and historical respectively. Tickets are $40 and are available at YOUR Library, Booklore, and the Township of Mulmur. 

Staff Pick of the Week: Raven Black by Ann Cleeves – When murder strikes a remote hamlet in the Shetland Islands, and the body of a teenage girl turns up in the winter snow, Inspector Jimmy Perez launches an investigation into the killing. This takes him into the heart of sinister secrets from the past.

Why Jade Recommends it – I’ve been looking for another mystery series to dive into as I am caught up in all of the Detective series I have been enjoying! At Rose’s Book Club, patrons always recommend Ann Cleeves, so her Shetland series seemed a good fit for me.

Kicking off the series is Raven Black, set in a very small hamlet where everyone knows everyone’s business, a young woman is found murdered. Magnus, an eccentric character who longs for connection after his mother passed, is one of the last people to be seen with the deceased and this isn’t the first time he’s been accused of such a crime.

Readers will spend a good amount of time learning the intricacies of the relationships between the townspeople while trying to discern whose motive would be the strongest to lead to such a tragedy. I listened to the first book on Libby, though we have plenty of Cleeves’ books to borrow at the Library.



         

