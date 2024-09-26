Headline News

Artist inspired by rebirth and transformation for MoD Silo Gallery show

September 26, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

When asked to produce work for a show at the Museum of Dufferin, Orangeville artist Stephanie Casino Esguerra, spent several weeks of soul searching to decide on a theme she thought was appropriate for both the show, and from her personal thoughts and experiences.

The exhibit premiered at the MOD Silo Gallery on Saturday, September 14, and is titled: Anima(lis).

An obvious reference to the Latin origin of the word “animal”, this show depicts a transformation of what Stephanie has lived through, grown through, and witnessed during her life.

“Anima” by definition, refers to the “soul”, or in Jungian psychology, the “feminine part of human psychology.”

Stephanie was born in Vancouver, but raised in Mississauga from the age of seven. She now calls Orangeville home.

“I’ve been an artist my whole life,” Stephanie explained. “I’ve been drawing ever since I could hold a crayon. I really got back into it seriously about four years ago.”

Stephanie attended Sheridan College in Oakville and achieved a Bachelor of Applied Arts. She studied portraiture, sculpting, technical drawing, and other studies related to the art world.

She held a regular office job in a related industry to pay the bills, however, she was inspired to return to creative art work after receiving an award from the MOD for her painting of a Filipino woman. During COVID, Stephanie started working from home and found she had more time to start looking at other avenues of creativity. She joined several local art groups which provided even more inspiration.

Having children, Stephanie said, was a huge transformation in her life and this helped inspire the theme of her show.

“I was approached by the Curator at the Museum of Dufferin about having a show and I started thinking of a theme,” Stephanie explained. “I thought about it for a few weeks and decided on change and transformation. I was inspired by rebirth, transformation, and change in my own life. The last few years have been a real resurgence for me in terms of my creativity. There was a period of about ten years where I didn’t really pick up a brush at all, because I was raising my kids.”

Raising her children, Stephanie said, was a huge change in her life, and this, in part, inspired the theme of her show.

Working in acrylic, ink, and water colour, Stephanie changes the medium, depending on her mood.

“I really enjoyed making these pieces because they’re from me, my heart,” Stephanie said.

Her work is beautifully crafted with interesting and thought-provoking images.

Stephanie’s exhibit, Anima(lis), is on exhibit at the Museum of Dufferin Silo Gallery through to Jan. 18, 2025.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne council accepts $42,500 in community grant recommendations for 2025 budget

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has approved $42,500 in recommended funding for the 2025 budget that local organizations will receive ...

Shelburne to honour Alex Cater with memorial plaque

By Brian Lockhart The Town of Shelburne is honouring one of its residents with a memorial plaque that will be installed at Greenwood Park. Alex ...

Orangeville councillor Tess Prendergast to be Ontario Liberal Party’s Dufferin—Caledon candidate

By Sam Odrowski The Dufferin—Caledon Provincial Liberal Association recently announced Tess Prendergast will officially be nominated as the Ontario Liberal Party’s candidate for the upcoming ...

Two Dufferin County events to commemorate National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two events focused on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation are coming to Dufferin County. The first ...

Artist inspired by rebirth and transformation for MoD Silo Gallery show

By Brian Lockhart When asked to produce work for a show at the Museum of Dufferin, Orangeville artist Stephanie Casino Esguerra, spent several weeks of ...

Headwaters Hospital opens beds, resources to teddy bear patients

By JAMES MATTHEWS It’s something children and Headwaters Health Care Centre professionals have long known: Stuffies need care and attention, too. The Orangeville hospital hosted ...

Local doctor helping recruit physicians in Dufferin–Caledon

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local family doctor is taking on the role of helping recruit more physicians to Dufferin County and ...

Headwaters Health Care Foundation’s 25th Gala raises nearly $750k for cancer care

By Sam Odrowski The 25th Annual Headwaters Foundation Gala, held at Hockley Valley Resort, brought in significant funding for Orangeville’s hospital. The event raised $748,000 ...

Headwaters joins other hospitals in unified approach to electronic medical records management

By Paula Brown Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has reached a milestone in its management of electronic medical records. The local hospital announced in a ...

Dufferin Farm Tour aims to connect the field to the plate

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents and tourists have the opportunity to learn about and see the day-to-day operations of ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support