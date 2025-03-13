Junior C hockey starts semi-final round throughout Ontario

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

Junior C hockey has moved into the semi-final round of division championships after completing the quarter-finals that knocked out half of the teams in the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

There are now 32 teams playing in eight divisions.

In the North Carruthers Division, four teams remain in the quest to claim the 2025 Division Championship.

The first-place Allison Hornets are up against the fourth-place Penetang Kings.

The Hornets eliminated the last-place Muskoka Bears in the quarter-final round in a series that went four games.

It wasn’t much of a contest. The Bears managed to win only 6 games all season and two of those games were from shoot-outs.

The Hornets out-scored the Bears 39-3 over that series.

The Kings won their quarter-final over the Huntsville Otters in a series that went the full seven games and wrapped up with a 5-4 Penetang overtime win on March 5.

In the other Carruthers Division quarter-final, the second-place Orillia Terriers are up against the third-place Stayner Siskins.

Orillia eliminated the Midland Flyers in the quarter-final round in a four-game sweep that ended on March 1, with a 6-3 win in the final game.

The Siskins won their quarter-final series over the Innisfil Spartans in a contest that went five games and ended on March 3 with a 5-3 Stayner win on home ice.

In the semi-final round, the Hornets are leading Penetang 2-0.

The Alliston squad won Game One on Friday, March 7, leaving the ice with a 3-2 win.

They followed up with a 6-1 win in Game Two on Penetang home ice on Monday, March 10.

That series returned to Alliston on Wednesday, March 12, with results not available at press time.

The Stayner versus Orillia series was tied 1-1 after the weekend.

Game Three of that series was scheduled for Wednesday, March 12 in Orillia with results not available at press time.

